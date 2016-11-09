FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM may says looks forward to working with Trump, building ties
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 10 months ago

UK PM may says looks forward to working with Trump, building ties

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) reads a joint statement with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016.Adnan Abidi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency on Wednesday, saying Britain and the United States would remain "strong and close partners on trade, security and defense".

"I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the United States, following a hard-fought campaign," May said in a statement.

"Britain and the United States have an enduring and special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security and defense," she said.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the years ahead."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

