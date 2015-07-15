FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Bush raises $11.4 million for 2016 presidential bid: filing
#Politics
July 15, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Bush raises $11.4 million for 2016 presidential bid: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush raised $11.4 million for his 2016 campaign in the quarter ended June 30, his campaign said in a Federal Election Commission filing on Wednesday.

His campaign had released that same total earlier in the month.

A Super PAC backing Bush brought in a record $103 million, the group, Right to Rise, previously said in a statement.

The total haul means that Bush will have a considerable war chest as he goes through a potentially contentious primary season. With a large Republican field, fundraising figures are also a way for candidates to separate themselves from the pack, and Bush has so far outstripped rivals such as senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

Bush announced his bid for the White House on June 15, leaving his campaign only 16 fundraising days until the end of the quarter.

The former Florida governor is one of 15 candidates, so far, who are formally seeking the Republican nomination for the November 2016 election.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
