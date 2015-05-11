Jeb Bush: I would have authorized Iraq invasion

Former Florida Governor and probable 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush addresses the audience during the event "Economic opportunity: The right to excel" in San Juan April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Potential Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said he would have authorized the 2003 invasion of Iraq, just as his brother George W. Bush had done.

The former Florida governor, in an interview taped to air on Fox News on Monday, acknowledged the United States made mistakes in managing Iraq after ousting President Saddam Hussein, including lack of post-war security for Iraqis.

“By the way, guess who thinks that those mistakes took place as well? George W. Bush,” he said. “Yes, I mean, so just for the news flash to the world, if they’re trying to find places where there’s big space between me and my brother, this might not be one of those.”

Bush has said that he is “my own man” and not tied too closely to the policies of George W. or their father, former president George H.W. Bush. He also has said his brother advises him on the Middle East.

The United States invaded Iraq after making a case to the United Nations that said Saddam had biological weapons. That case turned out to have been based on flawed intelligence.

“I would have [authorized the invasion] and so would have Hillary Clinton, just to remind everybody,” Bush told Fox News. “And so would almost everybody that was confronted with the intelligence they got.”

As a senator, Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, voted in favor of invading Iraq.