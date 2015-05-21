In New Hampshire, Jeb Bush draws contrast with brother on spending

Potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush signs a guest book before speaking to the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce in Salem, New Hampshire May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CONCORD, N.H. (Reuters) - Republican Jeb Bush, looking for more ways to draw a contrast with his older brother, criticized former President George W. Bush on Thursday for permitting too much federal government spending.

After spending a week on the defensive for first saying he would have launched an invasion of Iraq just as his brother did, and then reversing course and disavowing the remark, Bush was asked by reporters in New Hampshire if there were any other differences on issues between the two brothers.

“Sure, I think that in Washington during my brother’s time Republicans spent too much money,” Bush said, adopting a longstanding complaint by fiscal conservatives that the Bush administration was too free-spending.

“He could have brought budget discipline to Washington, D.C.,” Bush, the former Florida governor who is exploring a 2016 presidential bid, told reporters.

Total federal spending under George W. Bush grew from $1.86 trillion in 2001 to nearly $3 trillion in 2008, according to White House figures, making him a frequent target of criticism from fiscal conservatives.

Thursday’s comments were a rare bit of criticism from Bush, although he has acknowledged the challenge of convincing Americans they should put a third Bush in the White House, following his father, George H.W. Bush, and brother, who left office unpopular amid war and recession.

Bush said he is different from his brother and everyone else in his family.

“Apparently there’s a little confusion that all family members are supposed to be clones of one another,” he said.

Bush is expected to declare his candidacy next month in hopes of being the Republican nominee for the November 2016 presidential election.

The controversy over his Iraq comments does not appear to have hurt Bush with Republicans. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed he still leads the party’s 2016 presidential pack, with 17.7 percent, with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee closest to him at 13.9 percent.

Still, lingering concerns remain about Bush in New Hampshire, which holds the second presidential nominating contest early next year. It is close to a must-win state for Bush since he is lagging in Iowa, which goes first.

“There is some Bush fatigue,” said Fergus Cullen, a former state party chairman who is neutral in the race but hosted an event for Bush in March. “I think it is undeniable that there are some reservations about him because of his last name.”