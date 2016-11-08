FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Former President George W. Bush does not cast vote for president
November 8, 2016 / 11:32 PM / 10 months ago

Former President George W. Bush does not cast vote for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during the dedication of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016.Joshua Roberts

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former Republican President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, did not cast a vote for U.S. president on Tuesday but did vote for Republicans in down-ballot races, a spokesman for Bush said.

"They voted 'None of the Above' for president," Freddy Ford said in an email about the couple, who now live in Dallas.

In a break from custom, neither George W. Bush, president from 2001 to 2009, nor his father, former Republican President George H.W. Bush, endorsed the Republican nominee for president, New York businessman Donald Trump.

Jeb Bush, the younger brother of George W. Bush and the son of George H.W. Bush, ran against Trump in the acrimonious and insult-laced Republican nominating contest this year.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
