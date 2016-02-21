FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Jeb Bush ends 2016 presidential campaign
February 21, 2016 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Jeb Bush ends 2016 presidential campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Saturday he was suspending his campaign after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.

Bush, who also fared poorly in earlier contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, said the race had been “hard fought” but that voters of those three states had spoken. In what appeared to be a jab at Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, whom Bush has accused of lacking ideas, the former Florida Governor said, “ideas matter, policy matters.”

Bush, the son of former President George H.W. Bush and brother to former President George W. Bush, entered the 2016 campaign as the favorite, but was unable to convert a sizable fundraising advantage into success at the polls.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
