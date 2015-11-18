Bush calls for increased U.S. presence on ground in Iraq

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks at a town hall meeting at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush on Wednesday called for an increased American troop presence on the ground in Iraq to counter Islamic State militants in the wake of the Paris attacks, saying President Barack Obama’s policy of air strikes is not enough.

“While air power is essential, it alone cannot bring the results we seek. The United States – in conjunction with our NATO allies and more Arab partners – will need to increase our presence on the ground,” Bush said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.