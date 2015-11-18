FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bush calls for increased U.S. presence on ground in Iraq
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 18, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Bush calls for increased U.S. presence on ground in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks at a town hall meeting at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush on Wednesday called for an increased American troop presence on the ground in Iraq to counter Islamic State militants in the wake of the Paris attacks, saying President Barack Obama’s policy of air strikes is not enough.

“While air power is essential, it alone cannot bring the results we seek. The United States – in conjunction with our NATO allies and more Arab partners – will need to increase our presence on the ground,” Bush said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.