Bush hires Ohio political veteran as national adviser
February 18, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Bush hires Ohio political veteran as national adviser

Steve Holland

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks to voters at a campaign stop at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, South Carolina, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Republican Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign has added an Ohio political veteran to his team as a national political adviser.

A Bush aide said on Wednesday that Bob Paduchik, who was the Ohio campaign manager for the 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns of Jeb’s brother George W. Bush, is joining the Bush campaign.

Paduchik also managed Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman’s campaign for the Senate in 2010, among other political jobs in the state.

In addition, the Bush team said that Bush, fighting for a strong showing in the South Carolina Republican primary on Saturday, had secured the help of long-time Virginia Republican fundraiser Bobbie Kilberg.

Kilberg had been helping the presidential campaign of Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race after finishing far back in the pack in the Feb. 9 New Hampshire primary.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Richard Pullin)

SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters’ editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
