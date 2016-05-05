FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says Trump policy on Muslims is wrong, will not apologize
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron says Trump policy on Muslims is wrong, will not apologize

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would not apologize to Donald Trump after he became the Republican party’s presumptive presidential candidate for calling his proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States stupid and wrong.

Cameron made the comment about Trump after the reality TV star and real estate developer vowed last December to ban all Muslims from entering the United States if he succeeded in his bid to become the next U.S. president.

“I won’t change that view and I don’t change that view and I‘m very clear that the policy idea that was put forward was wrong, is wrong and will remain wrong, so I‘m very clear about that,” Cameron told reporters when asked if he would now apologize.

However, Cameron did pay tribute to Trump for effectively clinching his party’s nomination this week after the departure of his two remaining rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich.

“Knowing the grueling nature of the primaries and what you have to go through, anyone who makes it through that extraordinary contest to lead their party into a general election deserves our respect,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
