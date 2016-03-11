FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Trudeau says will work with next U.S. president
Reuters TV
March 10, 2016 / 4:42 PM / a year ago

Canada's Trudeau says will work with next U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the White House Rose Garden in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday vowed to work with whomever replaces President Barack Obama when his term ends in January following the U.S. presidential election in November.

“The relationship, the friendship between our two countries goes far beyond any two individuals or any ideology. I have tremendous confidence in the American people and look forward to working with whomever they chose to send to this White House later this year,” said Trudeau, speaking at a White House press conference alongside Obama, a Democrat.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Jeff Mason and David Ljunggren; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
