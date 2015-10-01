FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Ben Carson raised $20 million in latest quarter: campaign
October 1, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Ben Carson raised $20 million in latest quarter: campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson’s campaign has raised $20 million since July, a campaign spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

That brings the total raised since Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, launched his campaign for the 2016 presidential election in May, to some $30 million.

Carson saw a fund-raising bump after making a statement that he does not think a Muslim can be president because their faith is inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution. Carson’s coffers saw a $500,000 increase after the remarks were made on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” bringing his September fundraising total over $10 million, NBC reported.

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Ginger Gibson; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
