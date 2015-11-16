Congress should cut funds used to bring Syrian refugees to U.S.: Ben Carson

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson speaks at a rally at the Henderson Pavilion in Henderson, Nevada November 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

(Reuters) - Republican presidential hopeful Ben Carson said on Monday the U.S. Congress should cut funding for all programs that bring people fleeing violence in Syria to the United States, and he said refugees now being resettled should be closely monitored.

“Congress, I think, should defund all the programs that allow these people to be brought here immediately, today,” Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, said in a press conference in Henderson, Nevada.