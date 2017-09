Republican candidate Carson says all visitors to U.S. should be monitored

Ben Carson speaks at a new conference at the Green Valley Ranch resort in Henderson, Nevada November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon and Republican presidential hopeful, thinks everyone visiting the United States should register and be monitored while in the country, a spokesman for his campaign said on Monday.

The statement came after Donald Trump, the businessman and current front-runner for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, called for an immediate halt to all Muslims entering the country until further notice.

“Everyone visiting our country should register and be monitored during their stay as is done in many countries,” said the spokesman, Doug Watts. “We do not and would not advocate being selective on one’s religion.”

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.