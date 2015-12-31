Republican Carson raised about $23 million for U.S. presidential bid: Politico

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson raised about $23 million in the last three months of 2015, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing his campaign manager.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, has fallen in recent weeks from second to fourth place in many national opinion polls and has said he plans a shake-up of his campaign staff.

As recently as November, Carson had challenged real-estate billionaire Donald Trump as the front-runner in national polls. He now trails Trump, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, according to a Real Clear Politics average of national polls.

