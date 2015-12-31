FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Carson raised about $23 million for U.S. presidential bid: Politico
December 31, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Carson raised about $23 million for U.S. presidential bid: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson raised about $23 million in the last three months of 2015, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing his campaign manager.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, has fallen in recent weeks from second to fourth place in many national opinion polls and has said he plans a shake-up of his campaign staff.

As recently as November, Carson had challenged real-estate billionaire Donald Trump as the front-runner in national polls. He now trails Trump, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, according to a Real Clear Politics average of national polls.

(Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Paul Tait)

