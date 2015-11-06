Ben Carson: West Point scholarship account could have been clearer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson said on Friday he could have been clearer in his autobiography when he described receiving a scholarship from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Carson’s account of being offered a full scholarship to the prestigious academy was called into question after his campaign admitted he had never even applied to the school.

“I guess it could have been more clarified,” Carson told Fox News in an interview, not explaining the discrepancy. “I told it as I understood it.”