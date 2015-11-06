FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ben Carson: West Point scholarship account could have been clearer
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
November 6, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ben Carson: West Point scholarship account could have been clearer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson said on Friday he could have been clearer in his autobiography when he described receiving a scholarship from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Carson’s account of being offered a full scholarship to the prestigious academy was called into question after his campaign admitted he had never even applied to the school.

“I guess it could have been more clarified,” Carson told Fox News in an interview, not explaining the discrepancy. “I told it as I understood it.”

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.