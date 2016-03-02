FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carson tells supporters no 'path forward' in presidential bid
March 2, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Carson tells supporters no 'path forward' in presidential bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson discusses the actions of Senator Ted Cruz's presidential campaign staff on the night of the Iowa caucus during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson said on Wednesday that he does not see a “political path forward” in his 2016 bid for the White House.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who has not yet won a state contest of the more than a dozen held so far, said he will not attend Thursday’s Republican debate in Detroit.

He has not formally suspended his campaign.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; editing by Tim Ahmann)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

