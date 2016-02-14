Republican debate draws 13.5 million viewers for CBS: network

Republican U.S. presidential candidates former Governor Jeb Bush (L) and businessman Donald Trump (R) speak at the same time as they debate the record of Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, as Senator Ted Cruz (C) looks on at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst . SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters' editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saturday night’s Republican debate on CBS was the most-watched of any in 2016, drawing 13.5 million viewers, the network said on Sunday.

The CBS News debate was the most watched of the year so far and the highest rated debate among adults aged 25-54 since January, the network said.

In August, the Republican candidates’ prime-time debate on Fox News Channel drew 24 million viewers, more than double the prior record for a presidential primary debate and the highest non-sports telecast in cable TV history, according to Nielsen.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters’ editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.