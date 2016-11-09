FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Central American presidents congratulate Trump
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 10 months ago

Central American presidents congratulate Trump

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - The presidents of three Central American countries congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday after his shock victory over rival Hillary Clinton in a campaign that focused on immigration issues.

On Twitter, the presidents of Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras wrote to congratulate Trump, even as they could be affected by his hardline proposals on immigration and trade.

"Congratulations United States on (your) elections," wrote Juan Orlando Hernandez, the conservative leader of Honduras. "The people decided ... To success between USA/Honduras relations."

The government of El Salvador welcomed President-elect Trump, but called for calm among Salvadorans in the United States and said it would work to ensure their rights were respected.

Immigration became a principal issue during the U.S. presidential race, with Trump promising to step up deportations and triple the number of border patrol agents to dissuade immigrants from entering the U.S. illegally.

The Republican president-elect has also threatened to keep many immigrants out of the country by building a massive border wall he says Mexico will pay for.

Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
