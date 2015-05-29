FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Democrat Chafee to run for president in 2016: Politico
May 29, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Democrat Chafee to run for president in 2016: Politico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee on Wednesday will join the race for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president, challenging front-runner Hillary Clinton, Politico reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of his plans.

Chafee, who became a Democrat in 2013 after holding political offices as a Republican and an independent, is scheduled to speak that day at George Mason University.

He will announce his 2016 bid, likely a long shot, during the speech, according to Politico.

A spokeswoman for Chafee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chafee served eight years in the U.S. Senate as a Republican, then changed his affiliation to Independent when he ran for governor of Rhode Island in 2010. In his last year in office, he switched to become a Democrat.

Chafee said in April that he was mulling a run for the White House and touted his judgment and “level-headedness” as a leader.

Clinton, the former U.S. secretary of state, is widely seen as the favorite for the party’s nomination. Liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is also running as a Democrat, and former Maryland Governor Martin O‘Malley is expected to join the pack challenging Clinton this weekend.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

