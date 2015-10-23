FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Chafee to address 'my future' in presidential campaign
October 23, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Democrat Chafee to address 'my future' in presidential campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee, who is polling at the bottom of the Democratic field, said on Thursday he would “address my future in the campaign” in a speech on Friday.

Chafee, a former Rhode Island governor, said on Twitter he would discuss the subject in a speech to the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington on Friday morning.

“I’ll address my future in the campaign there,” Chafee tweeted.

Chafee barely registers in opinion polls. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is the front-runner in the field of four candidates for the Democratic nomination for the November 2016 election.

The Chafee campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

