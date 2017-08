Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said on Monday she will not open the party's national convention in Philadelphia, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

"I have decided that in the interest of making sure that we can start the Democratic convention on a high note that I am not going to gavel in the convention," Wasserman Schultz told the Florida paper.