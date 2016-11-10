FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Trump should recognize economic benefits of co-operation
November 10, 2016 / 4:21 PM / 10 months ago

China says Trump should recognize economic benefits of co-operation

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 4, 2016.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin said on Thursday that U.S. election victor Donald Trump should be aware of the benefits of economic co-operation with China, after Trump had campaigned to take on the world's No.2 economy.

Speaking at a news conference in London, Shi described Trump's pledges to challenge China as rhetoric to win the election and that it remained to be seen whether he would deliver on them.

"I want to emphasize that long-standing economic cooperation between China and the U.S, particularly in the economic areas, this cooperation has yielded win-win benefits for the Chinese people and American people," Shi said through a translator.

"I think these facts should be recognized by the president-elect and also by the people of the two countries."

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to tax Chinese imports to stop currency devaluation.

Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

