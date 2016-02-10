New Jersey Gov. Christie drops 2016 Republican presidential bid: aide

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie looks on at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl . SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters' editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will end his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a senior aide said on Wednesday, a day after his disappointing sixth place showing in the New Hampshire primary.

A senior aide confirmed to Reuters that Christie will end his campaign.

