New Jersey Gov. Christie drops 2016 Republican presidential bid: aide
February 10, 2016 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey Gov. Christie drops 2016 Republican presidential bid: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie looks on at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will end his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a senior aide said on Wednesday, a day after his disappointing sixth place showing in the New Hampshire primary.

A senior aide confirmed to Reuters that Christie will end his campaign.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)

