Super PAC backing Republican Christie for U.S. president raises $11 mIllion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Super PAC that supports Republican Chris Christie’s bid for the White House said on Tuesday it had raised $11 million since launching in February.

The group, America Leads, said donors responded to the New Jersey governor’s “willingness to tell it like it is.” Christie in June joined the pack of candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the November 2016 election.

Christie has given a series of policy speeches in recent weeks to separate himself from the Republican pack, which includes 15 announced candidates so far.

But fundraising is another way to do that, and some of Christie’s rivals have outraised the outspoken New Jersey governor, who has struggled to gain traction in national polls.

A Super PAC supporting governor Florida Governor Jeb Bush raked in $103 million as of the end of June.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has also emerged as a heavy fundraiser, bringing in more than $51 million including Super PAC fundraising in the three months through June.

In the latest Monmouth University poll of Republican voters nationwide, Christie garnered support from only 2 percent of those polled. He ranked behind rivals such as Bush and businessman Donald Trump.