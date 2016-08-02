FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Trump ally Christie calls criticisms of slain soldier's family 'inappropriate'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 2, 2016 / 6:23 PM / a year ago

Trump ally Christie calls criticisms of slain soldier's family 'inappropriate'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chris Christie, a close ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, distanced himself on Tuesday from Trump's feud with the Muslim family of a slain U.S. Army captain, according to Politico.

Christie, the governor of New Jersey, said criticisms of the family of Captain Humayan Khan, who was killed in Iraq in 2004, were "inappropriate."

"I didn't see Mr. Khan's speech at the DNC, but I'll just say this: I'm a father and I just cannot imagine the pain of losing a child under any circumstances," said Christie, who endorsed Trump after ending his own White House bid, according to Politico, which quoted Christie's comments from a news conference at the New Jersey State House in Trenton.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.