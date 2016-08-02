Trump ally Christie calls criticisms of slain soldier's family 'inappropriate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chris Christie, a close ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, distanced himself on Tuesday from Trump's feud with the Muslim family of a slain U.S. Army captain, according to Politico.

Christie, the governor of New Jersey, said criticisms of the family of Captain Humayan Khan, who was killed in Iraq in 2004, were "inappropriate."

"I didn't see Mr. Khan's speech at the DNC, but I'll just say this: I'm a father and I just cannot imagine the pain of losing a child under any circumstances," said Christie, who endorsed Trump after ending his own White House bid, according to Politico, which quoted Christie's comments from a news conference at the New Jersey State House in Trenton.