Republican Christie says Fed should raise interest rates next week
December 12, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Christie says Fed should raise interest rates next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at a Republican Jewish Coalition forum at the Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates when the U.S. central bank meets next week.

New Jersey Governor Christie, in the chasing pack of contenders for the Republican nomination for the 2016 election, said the Fed has removed a tool to combat future possible recessions by keeping rates low for so long.

“They’ve been playing politics with it,” Christie said at a campaign stop at Merrimack in New Hampshire. “I would hope they would get above it and do what makes fiscal sense for our country.”

The Fed meets next week and is expected to increase rates for the first time in a decade based on positive economic growth indicators.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Bill Rigby)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
