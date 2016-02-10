Republican N.J. Governor Christie to end White House bid: media

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses the crowd at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl . SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters' editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to end his bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday, U.S. media reported, but a Christie spokesman said the candidate had not made up his mind.

“No decision has been made,” spokeswoman Sam Smith said in an email to Reuters.

Politico, citing an unidentified source, said Christie, who placed a disappointing sixth in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, would suspend his campaign on Wednesday.

Fox Business Network, in a post on Twitter, earlier reported that Christie was dropping out but did not cite any sources. Separately, CBS reported the governor could take as long as 24 hours before deciding, citing sources.

After election results came in on Tuesday evening, the two-term governor said he was returning to New Jersey rather than moving on to South Carolina, the next primary contest, and would reassess his campaign.

His departure would leave eight Republicans vying to represent the party in the November presidential election.

Christie had poured much of his campaign’s resources into New Hampshire and had considered a good showing there critical.

Known for his brash talk, Christie had been overshadowed by New Hampshire’s Republican winner, businessman and television personality Donald Trump, and failed to gain traction with voters.

