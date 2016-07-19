FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Three arrested after hanging anti-Trump banner near Cleveland convention
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 19, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Three arrested after hanging anti-Trump banner near Cleveland convention

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Three women were arrested on Tuesday after climbing a flagpole near the site of this week's U.S. Republican National Convention and hanging a banner protesting the party's presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

"Don't Trump our communities," read the banner hung near Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Using a ladder truck, fire officials brought down the protesters and the banner, which also had an anti-fracking message.

"They actually climbed the flagpole and hung a banner and our officers responded and made the arrests," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters. "They were arrested for criminal mischief."

He did not identify the people arrested. A Reuters witness who saw the incident said they were all women.

A total of five people have now been arrested during the convention and its run-up; earlier one man was arrested for trying to steal a police officer's gas mask and a woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to protest activity.

The convention, which began on Monday and runs through Thursday, has been marked by largely peaceful protests so far. The event will formally anoint Trump, a wealthy New York real estate developer, as the Republican nominee to face Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

"We are still making sure that we don't let our guard down," Williams said, adding that the department's strategy was to try to de-escalate tense situations. "There is no need to do anything unless there is violence perpetrated against somebody."

Reporting by Scott Malone, Adrees Latif and Kim Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.