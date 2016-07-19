Cleveland police say no shots fired on vehicle near Cleveland convention

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Police in Cleveland said that no gunshots had been fired on a transport vehicle near the site of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday following a Reuters report of gunshots.

"There were no shots fired on any of our police transport vehicles right now near the Quicken Loans Arena," officials said in a statement released by the Joint Information Center overseeing security at the four-day event. "We called all transport vehicles. They reported all clear."

Earlier, a Reuters reporter standing near a police officer heard radio traffic stating that shots had been fired. Asked about the radio traffic, officers on the street said shots had been fired at a police transport about half a mile (0.8 km) from the arena.