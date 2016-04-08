FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leaders must still 'distrust' Iran: Clinton
March 21, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. leaders must still 'distrust' Iran: Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a speech to a pro-Israel lobby group in Washington on Monday Iran still posed a threat to Israel and needed to be closely watched.

Speaking to the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, also criticized her Republican rival Donald Trump for having a “neutral” stance on Israel.

She said U.S. leaders needed to show loyalty to its Mideast ally and “anyone who doesn’t understand that has no business being our president.”

Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
