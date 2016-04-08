U.S. leaders must still 'distrust' Iran: Clinton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a speech to a pro-Israel lobby group in Washington on Monday Iran still posed a threat to Israel and needed to be closely watched.

Speaking to the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, also criticized her Republican rival Donald Trump for having a “neutral” stance on Israel.

She said U.S. leaders needed to show loyalty to its Mideast ally and “anyone who doesn’t understand that has no business being our president.”