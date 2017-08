Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton talks to reporters about the explosion in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, as she arrives to at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, U.S., September 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Sunday condemned what she called the "apparent terrorist attacks" in Minnesota, New Jersey and New York.

The three attacks on Saturday involved a stabbing in a Minnesota mall that wounded nine people, a bombing in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 29 and a pipe bomb explosion in New Jersey.