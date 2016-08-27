Democrat Clinton receives first security briefing

(Reuters) - Democrat Hillary Clinton on Saturday received her first national security briefing since accepting her party's nomination for the presidency last month.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, attended the meeting alone, according to a pool report.

The meeting was held at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in White Plains, New York, not far from the Chappaqua, New York, residence she shares with her husband, former President Bill Clinton. It lasted a little over two hours.

Clinton's Republican rival, New York businessman Donald Trump, recently received his first briefing, as well.

The two are vying for the White House in the Nov. 8 general election, which has grown increasingly contentious as they have traded barbs about racism and minority voters.