FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Democrat Clinton receives first security briefing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 27, 2016 / 11:37 PM / a year ago

Democrat Clinton receives first security briefing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada, August 25, 2016.Aaron P. Bernstein

(Reuters) - Democrat Hillary Clinton on Saturday received her first national security briefing since accepting her party's nomination for the presidency last month.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, attended the meeting alone, according to a pool report.

The meeting was held at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in White Plains, New York, not far from the Chappaqua, New York, residence she shares with her husband, former President Bill Clinton. It lasted a little over two hours.

Clinton's Republican rival, New York businessman Donald Trump, recently received his first briefing, as well.

The two are vying for the White House in the Nov. 8 general election, which has grown increasingly contentious as they have traded barbs about racism and minority voters.

Reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.