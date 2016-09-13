FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Clinton to resume campaigning on Thursday, 'details to come'
September 13, 2016 / 10:58 PM / a year ago

Clinton to resume campaigning on Thursday, 'details to come'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016.Brian Snyder

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who is recuperating from pneumonia, plans to resume campaigning on Thursday, her spokesman said.

Clinton "has spent the day catching up on reading briefings, making calls" and watching on television President Barrack Obama's speech at a campaign appearance for the former secretary of state in Philadelphia, spokesman Nick Merrill said on Tuesday.

"We will resume campaign travel on Thursday, more details to come," he added.

Hours after Clinton, 68, almost collapsed on Sunday at a New York memorial ceremony for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, her doctor said she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

Clinton said on Monday that she would rest a few days before resuming her campaign for the Nov. 8 election against Republican Donald Trump.

Clinton said she had ignored doctor's order to rest and had not revealed her diagnosis earlier because "I just didn't think it was going to be that big a deal."

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

