a year ago
Hillary Clinton postpones trip to Charlotte -campaign statement
September 24, 2016 / 1:59 AM / a year ago

Hillary Clinton postpones trip to Charlotte -campaign statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REFILE-QUALITY REPEATU.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reads a piece of paper as she flies back to White Plains, after attending a campaign event in Orlando Florida, U.S. September 21, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has postponed a trip planned for Sunday to Charlotte, North Carolina, which has seen sometimes violent protests after a black man was killed by police earlier this week.

"Hillary is grateful for, and intends to honor, the invitation from faith leaders to visit with the Charlotte community," her campaign said in a statement on Friday.

"After further discussion with community leaders, we have decided to postpone Sunday's trip as to not impact the city's resources," it said, adding that Clinton will visit the city on the following Sunday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
