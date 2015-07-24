FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Clinton sent classified material from private account: WSJ
July 24, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Democrat Clinton sent classified material from private account: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent at least four emails containing classified material from her personal account while she was U.S. secretary of state, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing an inspector general’s review.

The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community said the information in the emails should have been considered “secret,” the second-highest level of classification, according to the Journal.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

