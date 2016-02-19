FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prominent South Carolina congressman to endorse Hillary Clinton: NBC News
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 19, 2016 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Prominent South Carolina congressman to endorse Hillary Clinton: NBC News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shares a hug with U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn on stage during Jim Clyburn’s Annual Fish Fry in Charleston, South Carolina January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the No. 3 Democrat in the House and a prominent African-American leader, will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The endorsement comes ahead of the Feb. 27 Democratic primary in South Carolina, where more than half of the voters are expected to be African-Americans.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

