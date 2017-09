U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with a supporter after a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that she would soon roll out a plan to make college more affordable and help graduates who already have student loans refinance their debt.

Clinton, speaking at a community college near Charleston, South Carolina, said she also supports President Barack Obama’s proposal to let students attend two years of community college for free.