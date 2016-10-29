FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Clinton says confident new emails will not change FBI probe's conclusion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 28, 2016 / 11:23 PM / in 10 months

Clinton says confident new emails will not change FBI probe's conclusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds an unscheduled news conference to talk about FBI inquiries into her emails after a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. October 28, 2016.Brian Snyder

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday called on the FBI to release all new information in its probe of her private email server and said she did not think the agency would change its conclusion in July not to prosecute her.

"The American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately. The director himself has said he doesn't know whether the emails referenced in his letter are significant or not. I'm confident whatever they are will not change the conclusion reached in July," she told reporters.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.