Clinton says confident new emails will not change FBI probe's conclusion

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds an unscheduled news conference to talk about FBI inquiries into her emails after a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. October 28, 2016.

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday called on the FBI to release all new information in its probe of her private email server and said she did not think the agency would change its conclusion in July not to prosecute her.

"The American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately. The director himself has said he doesn't know whether the emails referenced in his letter are significant or not. I'm confident whatever they are will not change the conclusion reached in July," she told reporters.