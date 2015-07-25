FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Benghazi panel says no date set for Clinton testimony
July 25, 2015 / 5:19 PM / 2 years ago

House Benghazi panel says no date set for Clinton testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, said on Saturday that no date has been set for Hillary Clinton’s testimony before the panel, contradicting a Clinton campaign spokesman who said the former secretary of state would appear on Oct. 22.

“Secretary Clinton’s campaign may want to reach out to her lawyer, Mr. David Kendall, with whom the Committee has had ongoing conversations. As of last night, Mr. Kendall was still negotiating conditions for her appearance,” the committee said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott

