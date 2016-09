Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in Bedford, New Hampshire, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CHICAGO U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on Thursday her opponent, Republican Donald Trump, may have violated U.S. law by reportedly attempting to do business in Cuba.

“Today we learned about his efforts to do business in Cuba which appear to violate U.S. law, certainly flout American foreign policy, and he has consistently misled people in responding to questions about whether he was attempting to do business in Cuba,” Clinton told reporters aboard her campaign plane.

