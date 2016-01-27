Clinton 'happy' to join extra debate if other candidates agree: spokeswoman

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton points at a supporter at a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would be “happy” to participate in an additional debate beyond those already planned if the other candidates agree, a spokeswoman for Clinton said on Tuesday.

Clinton is campaigning in Iowa ahead of state caucuses there on Monday that mark the first contest in the nomination race for the Nov. 8 presidential election.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

