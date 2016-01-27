FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton 'happy' to join extra debate if other candidates agree: spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
January 27, 2016 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Clinton 'happy' to join extra debate if other candidates agree: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton points at a supporter at a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would be “happy” to participate in an additional debate beyond those already planned if the other candidates agree, a spokeswoman for Clinton said on Tuesday.

Clinton is campaigning in Iowa ahead of state caucuses there on Monday that mark the first contest in the nomination race for the Nov. 8 presidential election.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.