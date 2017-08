U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S. August 8, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will participate in the three debates set by a debate commission, her campaign said in a statement on Monday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has complained that the commission scheduled several of the debates during NFL games, possibly hurting television viewership of the debates.