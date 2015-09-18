Clinton calls for commission to examine U.S. military spending

CONCORD, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on Thursday for the creation of a high-level commission to examine U.S. defense spending.
Speaking at a town hall-style campaign appearance in New Hampshire, Clinton said: “I think we are overdue for a very thorough debate in our country about what we need, and how we are going to pay for it.”
She added: “Very often, leadership of the Defense Department wants to eliminate certain spending, or wants to change it, and they’re stopped by the Congress.”
Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Will Dunham