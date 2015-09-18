Clinton calls for commission to examine U.S. military spending

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens during the Community Forum on Substance Abuse at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

CONCORD, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on Thursday for the creation of a high-level commission to examine U.S. defense spending.

Speaking at a town hall-style campaign appearance in New Hampshire, Clinton said: “I think we are overdue for a very thorough debate in our country about what we need, and how we are going to pay for it.”

She added: “Very often, leadership of the Defense Department wants to eliminate certain spending, or wants to change it, and they’re stopped by the Congress.”

Related Coverage Clinton says Obama administration decision on Keystone pipeline overdue