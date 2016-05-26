Judge seals all video depositions in Clinton email case: The Hill

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton applauds at a campaign event in San Jose, California, U.S., May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered that all videotaped depositions in a lawsuit over Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton’s private email server remain sealed, The Hill newspaper reported.

In a brief order on Thursday evening, Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the request of lawyers for Clinton’s ex-chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, who had worried that video clips of her interview could be used for political purposes, according to The Hill.

And Sullivan went further, ordering all videotaped depositions to remain sealed until he ordered otherwise, the newspaper said.