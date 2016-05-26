FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge seals all video depositions in Clinton email case: The Hill
May 26, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Judge seals all video depositions in Clinton email case: The Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton applauds at a campaign event in San Jose, California, U.S., May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered that all videotaped depositions in a lawsuit over Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton’s private email server remain sealed, The Hill newspaper reported.

In a brief order on Thursday evening, Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the request of lawyers for Clinton’s ex-chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, who had worried that video clips of her interview could be used for political purposes, according to The Hill.

And Sullivan went further, ordering all videotaped depositions to remain sealed until he ordered otherwise, the newspaper said.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

