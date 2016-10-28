FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newly found emails in FBI probe not on Clinton server: U.S. source
October 28, 2016 / 7:19 PM / 10 months ago

Newly found emails in FBI probe not on Clinton server: U.S. source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Newly discovered emails related to an investigation into a private email server used by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were found on a separate device during an unrelated probe, a U.S. government source said on Friday.

The FBI said on Friday it will investigate the additional emails that have surfaced, in a new twist to the U.S. presidential campaign with 11 days to go before Election Day.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

