Hillary Clinton hires Google executive as tech chief
April 8, 2015 / 4:47 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton hires Google executive as tech chief

Emily Stephenson

2 Min Read

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks during the 2015 Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting award in Washington March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Likely 2016 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has hired a Google executive to serve as her chief technology officer, a person familiar with the campaign’s planning said on Wednesday.

Clinton hired Stephanie Hannon, Google’s director of product management for civic innovation and social impact, to run her technology operations, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Clinton, the former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president even though she has not formally announced her candidacy. She is expected to do so this month and has signed a lease for a Brooklyn, New York, office building to house her campaign.

Likely presidential candidates from both parties are hiring digital advisors who can help them build websites and apps to interact with voters and try new fundraising techniques.

Hannon previously worked on Google Maps and Gmail and worked shorter stints at Facebook and event organizing site Eventbrite, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A Google spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Washington Post first reported the hire.

(This verion of the story adds confirmation from person familiar with planning)

Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
