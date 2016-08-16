FBI expects Clinton documents will not be released without its OK

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI said Tuesday it would expect Congress to obtain FBI approval before releasing any of the documents the agency has turned over to lawmakers about Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.
In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the material it had provided to Congress contains "classified and other sensitive information and is being provided with the expectation it will not be disseminated or disclosed without FBI concurrence.”
Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis